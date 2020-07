Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable home sits on a quiet street within walking distance of top-rated Allen schools. Its open floor plan feels bigger than the stated square footage. The house comes with a refrigerator, washer, and a dryer. Laminate wood and ceramic tiles make this house low maintenance. The backyard has an 8-foot wood-look fiberglass fence with a large deck and detached storage building. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.