All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 727 Bent Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
727 Bent Creek Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

727 Bent Creek Drive

727 Bent Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

727 Bent Creek Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Featuring beautiful curb appeal and landscaping, the inviting space includes hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a fireplace. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen with stainless appliances, and gleaming black counters. This home features an open and incredibly spacious living area with large windows, perfect for lots of natural sunlight! The huge master bedroom comes fully equipped with a lovely private bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy relaxing in the lovely sun room that leads to the covered back patio. Don't miss out on this lovely home, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Bent Creek Drive have any available units?
727 Bent Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Bent Creek Drive have?
Some of 727 Bent Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Bent Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Bent Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Bent Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 727 Bent Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 727 Bent Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 Bent Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 727 Bent Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Bent Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Bent Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 727 Bent Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 Bent Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Bent Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Bent Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 Bent Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary