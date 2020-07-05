711 Rolling Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in sought after Allen ISD and just a block from Cottonwood Bend Park! Light and bright one story features open floor plan w~spacious living room, brick fireplace, Dream kitchen w stainless steel appliances, Gas Cooktop, lots of cabinet & counter space, breakfast bar, additional dining area & formal dining room w bay window & wood floors. Laminate wood floor in formal dinning and living area. Master w french doors leading to master bath w dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Covered back patio & lots of grassy for play or entertaining. Close proximity to Watters Creek Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy-75 and within Allen ISD! Ready to move in!