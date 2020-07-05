All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

711 Rolling Hills Drive

711 Rolling Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 Rolling Hills Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in sought after Allen ISD and just a block from Cottonwood Bend Park!  Light and bright one story features open floor plan w~spacious living room, brick fireplace, Dream kitchen w stainless steel appliances, Gas Cooktop, lots of cabinet & counter space, breakfast bar, additional dining area & formal dining room w bay window & wood floors. Laminate wood floor in formal dinning and living area. Master w french doors leading to master bath w dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Covered back patio & lots of grassy for play or entertaining. Close proximity to Watters Creek Shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy-75 and within Allen ISD!  Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Rolling Hills Drive have any available units?
711 Rolling Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Rolling Hills Drive have?
Some of 711 Rolling Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Rolling Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Rolling Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Rolling Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 711 Rolling Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 711 Rolling Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 Rolling Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 711 Rolling Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Rolling Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Rolling Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Rolling Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Rolling Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Rolling Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Rolling Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Rolling Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

