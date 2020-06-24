All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 711 Cottonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
711 Cottonwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

711 Cottonwood Drive

711 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

711 Cottonwood Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless appliances with a double oven. Award winning Allen school district.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
711 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 711 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Cottonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 711 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 711 Cottonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 711 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 711 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary