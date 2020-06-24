707 Seminole Trail

Amenities
LUXURIOUS absolutely gorgeous,immaculate home with patio furniture included.This home has everything you are looking for.Desirable,open floor plan with beautiful,stone fire place,huge game room or office.Large kitchen opens to breakfast & family room.Custom wood 42'cabinets,granite counter tops,island & stainless appliances.Custom paint,texture,custom wood flooring.Jacuzzi tub in master.Family room wire with speakers in ceiling.Fabulous garden with custom build beautiful paver patio & Pergola,TV,jacuzzi hot tub,fireplace,grill,pit & 9'solid fence is ready for entertaining.Walking distance to elementary school,Bethany Lake Park,jogging,bike pat & Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Refrigerator,washer & dryer included