Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

707 Seminole Trail

707 Seminole Trail · No Longer Available
Location

707 Seminole Trail, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
hot tub
LUXURIOUS absolutely gorgeous,immaculate home with patio furniture included.This home has everything you are looking for.Desirable,open floor plan with beautiful,stone fire place,huge game room or office.Large kitchen opens to breakfast & family room.Custom wood 42'cabinets,granite counter tops,island & stainless appliances.Custom paint,texture,custom wood flooring.Jacuzzi tub in master.Family room wire with speakers in ceiling.Fabulous garden with custom build beautiful paver patio & Pergola,TV,jacuzzi hot tub,fireplace,grill,pit & 9'solid fence is ready for entertaining.Walking distance to elementary school,Bethany Lake Park,jogging,bike pat & Joe Farmer Recreation Center. Refrigerator,washer & dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Seminole Trail have any available units?
707 Seminole Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Seminole Trail have?
Some of 707 Seminole Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Seminole Trail currently offering any rent specials?
707 Seminole Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Seminole Trail pet-friendly?
No, 707 Seminole Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 707 Seminole Trail offer parking?
No, 707 Seminole Trail does not offer parking.
Does 707 Seminole Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Seminole Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Seminole Trail have a pool?
No, 707 Seminole Trail does not have a pool.
Does 707 Seminole Trail have accessible units?
No, 707 Seminole Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Seminole Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Seminole Trail has units with dishwashers.

