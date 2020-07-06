706 Willow Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Allen home, new carpet, recent paint, granite counters...FOR LEASE ONLY...A Great area and great home...looks great and ready for you to enjoy this 4 BR, 2.5 bath. Versatile plan...the separate formal living can be playroom or study. Big Master BR with bay window, large walk-in closet, spacious bath with separate tub & shower and tall ceilings. Laminate wood floors in family room, all BRs up, big closets and ceiling fans. Private back yard, 2 car garage, separate laundry room. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 75.