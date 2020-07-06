All apartments in Allen
706 Willow Oak Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:06 AM

706 Willow Oak Drive

706 Willow Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

706 Willow Oak Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Allen home, new carpet, recent paint, granite counters...FOR LEASE ONLY...A Great area and great home...looks great and ready for you to enjoy this 4 BR, 2.5 bath. Versatile plan...the separate formal living can be playroom or study. Big Master BR with bay window, large walk-in closet, spacious bath with separate tub & shower and tall ceilings. Laminate wood floors in family room, all BRs up, big closets and ceiling fans. Private back yard, 2 car garage, separate laundry room. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

