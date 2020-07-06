706 Willow Oak Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Allen home, new carpet, recent paint, granite counters...FOR LEASE ONLY...A Great area and great home...looks great and ready for you to enjoy this 4 BR, 2.5 bath. Versatile plan...the separate formal living can be playroom or study. Big Master BR with bay window, large walk-in closet, spacious bath with separate tub & shower and tall ceilings. Laminate wood floors in family room, all BRs up, big closets and ceiling fans. Private back yard, 2 car garage, separate laundry room. No smoking allowed in the home. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, and Hwy 75.