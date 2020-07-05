Amenities

700 Sunny Slope Dr. Available 02/07/19 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Allen ISD! - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Allen ISD! This amazing home features a modern and open layout eat-in kitchen with updated granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Tile floors and new carpet are standouts in this home! The favorably situated wood burning fireplace will keep you cozy in the winter and the large backyard patio will be great for entertaining in the summer! Bathrooms have upgraded granite counters and luxurious rain shower heads! Located just blocks from Ford Park offering trails, pool, tennis, and a playground! $1,495 for 1-year lease or $1,475 for 2-year lease.



