Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

700 Sunny Slope Dr.

700 Sunny Slope Dr · No Longer Available
Location

700 Sunny Slope Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
700 Sunny Slope Dr. Available 02/07/19 Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Allen ISD! - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath in Allen ISD! This amazing home features a modern and open layout eat-in kitchen with updated granite countertops and upgraded appliances. Tile floors and new carpet are standouts in this home! The favorably situated wood burning fireplace will keep you cozy in the winter and the large backyard patio will be great for entertaining in the summer! Bathrooms have upgraded granite counters and luxurious rain shower heads! Located just blocks from Ford Park offering trails, pool, tennis, and a playground! $1,495 for 1-year lease or $1,475 for 2-year lease.

(RLNE3809886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. have any available units?
700 Sunny Slope Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. have?
Some of 700 Sunny Slope Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Sunny Slope Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
700 Sunny Slope Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Sunny Slope Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Sunny Slope Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. offer parking?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 700 Sunny Slope Dr. has a pool.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. have accessible units?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Sunny Slope Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Sunny Slope Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

