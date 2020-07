Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable remodeled home is in a great location close to schools, restaurants, parks, and walking paths! You will love the bright beautiful kitchen with NEW stainless steel appliances overlooking a large living area with a brick fireplace. Large bonus conversion can be an extra bedroom or living area. NEW energy efficient windows and insulation will keep utilities reasonable. New blinds on windows. Huge backyard with two storage sheds. This home is fresh and highly functional.