Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Housing vouchers are accepted. Beautiful townhouse in highly desirable Park Place community. Wonderful floor plan with plenty of natural light. Kitchen has granite-tile counters with an island. First floor includes a good-sized study off of the living area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Wood flooring on first floor! Attached Garage makes it a secure home, too.