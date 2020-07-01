626 Albrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home with Easy-Maintenance Laminate Plank Flooring & Almost New Carpet in Den & all Bedrooms! Window Seats & Plant Ledges add a nice touch! Lg Deck in back yard perfect for relaxing & entertaining! Separate Laundry Rm + Storage Closet. Private Atrium Area off of Master Bedroom, perfect for outdoor plants, herb garden or your own private place to relax. Quiet, Established Neighborhood with Local Park 2 blocks away. Close to Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment, Easy Access to 75, George Bush Turnpike & 121-Sam Rayburn Tollway. Pets case by case. Tenant & tenant's agent to verify schools, square ft & all listing info. Vaughn Elementary & Ford Middle School rated above average compared to TX schools!