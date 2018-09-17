621 Oak Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful single story home with laminate wood floor in living and dining, and tile in all wet areas. Open floor plan with good size rooms. Plantation shutters in Kitchen and Master Bath. Island and plenty of cabinets in kitchen. Landscaped yards front and back. Excellent schools. Great location. Minutes to malls and highways. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.