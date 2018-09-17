All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 621 Oak Forest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
621 Oak Forest Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:38 PM

621 Oak Forest Lane

621 Oak Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

621 Oak Forest Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful single story home with laminate wood floor in living and dining, and tile in all wet areas. Open floor plan with good size rooms. Plantation shutters in Kitchen and Master Bath. Island and plenty of cabinets in kitchen. Landscaped yards front and back. Excellent schools. Great location. Minutes to malls and highways. Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenants and agents to verify all information listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Oak Forest Lane have any available units?
621 Oak Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Oak Forest Lane have?
Some of 621 Oak Forest Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Oak Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
621 Oak Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Oak Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Oak Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 621 Oak Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 621 Oak Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 621 Oak Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Oak Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Oak Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 621 Oak Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 621 Oak Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 621 Oak Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Oak Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Oak Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary