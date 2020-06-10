All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

609 English Oak Drive

609 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 English Oak Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location easy access only few mins to Hwy 75 in high rated Allen ISD. Fully updated 3 bedroom with 2 full bath. Located in convenient Ease Allen neighborhood. New laminate floor just replaced in all three bedrooms.Wood floor in living and dining room ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast and bathroom. There is no carpet in this house. Stainless appliances including granite kitchen counter top. Master bath has J & J sink. Minutes to 75 and Allen outlet. MOVE IN READY. Yard will be sodded in March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 English Oak Drive have any available units?
609 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 609 English Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 English Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 English Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 609 English Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 English Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 609 English Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 English Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 English Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 609 English Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 English Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 English Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 English Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 English Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

