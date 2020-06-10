609 English Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location easy access only few mins to Hwy 75 in high rated Allen ISD. Fully updated 3 bedroom with 2 full bath. Located in convenient Ease Allen neighborhood. New laminate floor just replaced in all three bedrooms.Wood floor in living and dining room ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast and bathroom. There is no carpet in this house. Stainless appliances including granite kitchen counter top. Master bath has J & J sink. Minutes to 75 and Allen outlet. MOVE IN READY. Yard will be sodded in March.