Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:19 AM

602 Cano Street

602 Cano Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Cano Street, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Just Listed, Executive Rental Home! Allen ISD, Just off McDermott Dr, Mins from 75, & 121. This 3-2.5-3 + Gameroom Home offers - FREE Lawn Care, Washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator! Superb Location, Private Culdesac Homesite with a Covered Front Porch, Oversized 3 CAR, Very Open Design, Family room includes Vaulted Ceilings, Commerical Ceiling Fan, Split Bedrooms for Master Bed Privacy, Kitchen Offers Custom Cabinets with Slider Pull Out's & Hardware, Floating Island, Quartz Ctops, Stainless App including Refrigerator, Gas Stove & Custom Backsplash, Built-In Buffett, Master Bed is Down with 2 Closets, Master Bath has Walk In Shower & Dual Sinks, Wood Floors, Private Side yard with Covered Patio & Energy Efficient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Cano Street have any available units?
602 Cano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Cano Street have?
Some of 602 Cano Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Cano Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 Cano Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Cano Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 Cano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 602 Cano Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 Cano Street offers parking.
Does 602 Cano Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Cano Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Cano Street have a pool?
No, 602 Cano Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 Cano Street have accessible units?
No, 602 Cano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Cano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Cano Street has units with dishwashers.

