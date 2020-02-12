All apartments in Allen
544 Northridge Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

544 Northridge Drive

544 Northridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

544 Northridge Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated home with three bedrooms, 2 baths and a gameroom upstairs that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Amenities include carpet installed May 2017, granite, stainless steel appliances, updated hall bath and a large fenced yard. The master suite has a private bath and walk-in closet. The freshly painted garage has an extended space that can be used for storage or a workbench. The home is conveniently located near schools and commuting corridors. Tenants to provide proof of renter's insurance prior to move-in and provide yearly renewals if requested. Tenants to water lawn, landscaping, and foundation as needed and according to local water restrictions. Pets to be approved by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Northridge Drive have any available units?
544 Northridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Northridge Drive have?
Some of 544 Northridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Northridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
544 Northridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Northridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Northridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 544 Northridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 544 Northridge Drive offers parking.
Does 544 Northridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 Northridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Northridge Drive have a pool?
No, 544 Northridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 544 Northridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 544 Northridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Northridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Northridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

