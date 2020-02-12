544 Northridge Drive

Amenities

Updated home with three bedrooms, 2 baths and a gameroom upstairs that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Amenities include carpet installed May 2017, granite, stainless steel appliances, updated hall bath and a large fenced yard. The master suite has a private bath and walk-in closet. The freshly painted garage has an extended space that can be used for storage or a workbench. The home is conveniently located near schools and commuting corridors. Tenants to provide proof of renter's insurance prior to move-in and provide yearly renewals if requested. Tenants to water lawn, landscaping, and foundation as needed and according to local water restrictions. Pets to be approved by landlord.