Updated three bedroom two bath house. 1.5 car garage space. Location, location, location. Easy access to 75, 121 and 190. Erickson Middle school and Allen High. Walking distance to newly built playground. Quite and nice backyard with wood patio for your family to enjoy. Call agent to make an appointment to show.