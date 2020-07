Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Modern,open plan layout in Allen ISD. Three spacious and bright bedrooms with personal closet space. Large & private master bedroom at the back of the house with an oversize closet.Attached master bathroom with a walk in shower. Spacious walk in hall closet.Mature trees in the property adorn the backyard with a covered back porch.

Close to the highway,Collin Square greenbelt & Cottonwood bend park.