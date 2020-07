Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FOR RENT!! This cozy three bedroom home is ready for immediate move in. The property has a fireplace, ceiling fans in all the rooms, nicely updated kitchen, and a large backyard. The home is located in the highly sought after Allen ISD and within walking distance to Allen High School. This home is priced to lease quickly and will not last long. Pet friendly with additional deposit and owner approval. MOVE IN TODAY!!