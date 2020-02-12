All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

522 Hanover Dr

522 Hanover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Hanover Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Windridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for Immediate Move in! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath w/ Attached Garage - Superb Location! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Attached Garage. This open floor plan features a spacious living-dining area with a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is complete with granite-like countertops against snow white cabinets. Stainless steel dishwasher and stove included. Full-size washer and dry connections. Fresh Interior Paint throughout, New Windows installed in guest bedrooms. Over-sized master w/ walk-in closet, stand up shower in master bath. Large Private fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining.

The school district has been ranked as one of the best in the state of Texas. Travel with easy access to Central Expressway 75 & Sam Rayburn Tollway 121. Nearby Shopping Allen Premium Outlets, Dining, Entertainment, Parks and Outdoors. Allen has plenty of thriving local parks to enjoy the outdoors. Don't delay, make this your new home today! Call to schedule a showing (214) 692-2240

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. $400 Pet Deposit.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE3666385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Hanover Dr have any available units?
522 Hanover Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Hanover Dr have?
Some of 522 Hanover Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Hanover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
522 Hanover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Hanover Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Hanover Dr is pet friendly.
Does 522 Hanover Dr offer parking?
Yes, 522 Hanover Dr offers parking.
Does 522 Hanover Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Hanover Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Hanover Dr have a pool?
No, 522 Hanover Dr does not have a pool.
Does 522 Hanover Dr have accessible units?
No, 522 Hanover Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Hanover Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Hanover Dr has units with dishwashers.

