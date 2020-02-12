522 Hanover Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for Immediate Move in! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath w/ Attached Garage - Superb Location! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Attached Garage. This open floor plan features a spacious living-dining area with a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen is complete with granite-like countertops against snow white cabinets. Stainless steel dishwasher and stove included. Full-size washer and dry connections. Fresh Interior Paint throughout, New Windows installed in guest bedrooms. Over-sized master w/ walk-in closet, stand up shower in master bath. Large Private fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining.



The school district has been ranked as one of the best in the state of Texas. Travel with easy access to Central Expressway 75 & Sam Rayburn Tollway 121. Nearby Shopping Allen Premium Outlets, Dining, Entertainment, Parks and Outdoors. Allen has plenty of thriving local parks to enjoy the outdoors. Don't delay, make this your new home today! Call to schedule a showing (214) 692-2240



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. $400 Pet Deposit.



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



(RLNE3666385)