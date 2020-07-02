520 Colgate Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE Now and Move-in Ready. Immaculate one-story, three bedroom, two and one half bath home in Suncreek subdivision in Allen. Home features an open floor plan with large kitchen overlooking family room. Kitchen is complete with granite island, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Formal living and dining area. Split bedrooms for privacy. Fresh paint all throughout the house. Minutes to 75&121, with walking distance to Golf Club to Twin Creek, Ereckson Middle School and The Trail at the Woods.