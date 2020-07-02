All apartments in Allen
520 Colgate Drive
520 Colgate Drive

520 Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Colgate Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE Now and Move-in Ready. Immaculate one-story, three bedroom, two and one half bath home in Suncreek subdivision in Allen. Home features an open floor plan with large kitchen overlooking family room. Kitchen is complete with granite island, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Formal living and dining area. Split bedrooms for privacy. Fresh paint all throughout the house. Minutes to 75&121, with walking distance to Golf Club to Twin Creek, Ereckson Middle School and The Trail at the Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Colgate Drive have any available units?
520 Colgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Colgate Drive have?
Some of 520 Colgate Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Colgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Colgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Colgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Colgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 520 Colgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Colgate Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Colgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Colgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Colgate Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Colgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Colgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Colgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Colgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Colgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

