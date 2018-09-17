All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 Flameleaf Drive

507 Flameleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Flameleaf Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 1-Story in East Allen! This 3-2-2 is just minutes away from Celebration Park and a few streets away from Story Elementary and large park with picnic tables and BBQ pits. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, ceramic tiled floors, built-in appliances, large breakfast area with view to backyard. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. Wood laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and living areas and ceramic tiled floors in bathrooms and hall. Vaulted ceiling and corner brick fireplace in living room. Master suite with separate tub and shower plus 2 walk-in closets. Backyard with large covered patio and privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Flameleaf Drive have any available units?
507 Flameleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Flameleaf Drive have?
Some of 507 Flameleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Flameleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Flameleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Flameleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Flameleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 507 Flameleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Flameleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Flameleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Flameleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Flameleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Flameleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Flameleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Flameleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Flameleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Flameleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

