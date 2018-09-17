507 Flameleaf Drive

Amenities

Charming 1-Story in East Allen! This 3-2-2 is just minutes away from Celebration Park and a few streets away from Story Elementary and large park with picnic tables and BBQ pits. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, ceramic tiled floors, built-in appliances, large breakfast area with view to backyard. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. Wood laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and living areas and ceramic tiled floors in bathrooms and hall. Vaulted ceiling and corner brick fireplace in living room. Master suite with separate tub and shower plus 2 walk-in closets. Backyard with large covered patio and privacy fence.