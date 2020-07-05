All apartments in Allen
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:58 AM

506 Clover Court

506 Clover Court · No Longer Available
Location

506 Clover Court, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled single story home on quiet cul-de-sac with large fenced yard. Move-in Ready! Minutes to I-75, shopping and restaurants. Exemplary Allen schools. Updated granite counters w SS appliances, under-mount sink & glass tile back-splash. Convection oven and fridge with filtered water & ice. Carpet updated in bedrooms. Master shower replaced Summer '15. Guest bath & kitchen updated Winter '14. Cozy fireplace & nooks in living. Front & back covered porches, large driveway. Application Fee is required for each person over 18 years of age. Pets considered on a case by case basis and subject to additional deposits and fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Clover Court have any available units?
506 Clover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Clover Court have?
Some of 506 Clover Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Clover Court currently offering any rent specials?
506 Clover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Clover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Clover Court is pet friendly.
Does 506 Clover Court offer parking?
Yes, 506 Clover Court offers parking.
Does 506 Clover Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Clover Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Clover Court have a pool?
No, 506 Clover Court does not have a pool.
Does 506 Clover Court have accessible units?
No, 506 Clover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Clover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Clover Court has units with dishwashers.

