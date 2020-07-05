506 Clover Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled single story home on quiet cul-de-sac with large fenced yard. Move-in Ready! Minutes to I-75, shopping and restaurants. Exemplary Allen schools. Updated granite counters w SS appliances, under-mount sink & glass tile back-splash. Convection oven and fridge with filtered water & ice. Carpet updated in bedrooms. Master shower replaced Summer '15. Guest bath & kitchen updated Winter '14. Cozy fireplace & nooks in living. Front & back covered porches, large driveway. Application Fee is required for each person over 18 years of age. Pets considered on a case by case basis and subject to additional deposits and fees.