Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Fabulous 4 bdrm. 2.5 bath offers 3 living& 2 dining areas. 4th BR down could be an office, fitness or playroom. Eat-in kitch. with gas range, 42 inch cabinets & bay window is open to fam.rm. with corner gas frpl. New Carpet and Fresh Paint.Oversized master ste.features romantic gas fireplace, blt-in shelves, jetted tub, sep. shower + his & her sinks. 3rd living area could be game or media room.Great Location. Easy access to shoppin and highway.