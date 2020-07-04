All apartments in Allen
418 Stonebridge Cir
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

418 Stonebridge Cir

418 Stonebridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

418 Stonebridge Circle, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Home Sweet Home - Property Id: 238535

Stunning home on a CuldeSac street! Recent energy efficient updates include HVAC & water heater! Great floorplan-study with french doors, formal dining & great kitchen that is open to the family room! Wood laminate flooring! Plantation Shutters! All bedrooms recently painted! All bedrooms with Ceiling Fans! Master bathroom has been remodeled! Exemplary Beverly Elementary! Community Pool & Park! Great location with easy access to Hwys, shopping, restaurants!

Dog pet will be reviewed case by case.
Landlord pays HOA
NO carpet, except for 1 little closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238535
Property Id 238535

(RLNE5621851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Stonebridge Cir have any available units?
418 Stonebridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Stonebridge Cir have?
Some of 418 Stonebridge Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Stonebridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
418 Stonebridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Stonebridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Stonebridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 418 Stonebridge Cir offer parking?
No, 418 Stonebridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 418 Stonebridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Stonebridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Stonebridge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 418 Stonebridge Cir has a pool.
Does 418 Stonebridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 418 Stonebridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Stonebridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Stonebridge Cir has units with dishwashers.

