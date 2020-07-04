418 Stonebridge Cir

Amenities
Home Sweet Home - Property Id: 238535
Stunning home on a CuldeSac street! Recent energy efficient updates include HVAC & water heater! Great floorplan-study with french doors, formal dining & great kitchen that is open to the family room! Wood laminate flooring! Plantation Shutters! All bedrooms recently painted! All bedrooms with Ceiling Fans! Master bathroom has been remodeled! Exemplary Beverly Elementary! Community Pool & Park! Great location with easy access to Hwys, shopping, restaurants!
Dog pet will be reviewed case by case.
Landlord pays HOA
NO carpet, except for 1 little closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238535
Property Id 238535
(RLNE5621851)