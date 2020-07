Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available 7-1-2020. Culdesac location with extra long driveway. Home has been well maintained and with recent paint and engineered wood flooring throughout the home. Great floor plan with nice family room open to kitchen, master down with fireplaece. Gameroom upstairs with three bedrooms and bath and walk out attic storage. Quiet area with large backyard.