All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 408 Saint Andrews Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
408 Saint Andrews Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:44 AM

408 Saint Andrews Drive

408 Saint Andrew's Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

408 Saint Andrew's Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location!!! Right of Exchange and Greenville intersection. Walking distance to the nearest day care. One story 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms nicely updated house. Great back yard with covered patio. Designer light fixtures, plantation shutters, granite countertops, hard wood floors in the office, dining and living areas. All applicants over 18 required application, background check, criminal and rental history check, application fee $45.00. Please submit pets pictures with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
408 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 408 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Saint Andrews Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Saint Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary