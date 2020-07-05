408 Saint Andrews Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location, location!!! Right of Exchange and Greenville intersection. Walking distance to the nearest day care. One story 4 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms nicely updated house. Great back yard with covered patio. Designer light fixtures, plantation shutters, granite countertops, hard wood floors in the office, dining and living areas. All applicants over 18 required application, background check, criminal and rental history check, application fee $45.00. Please submit pets pictures with application.