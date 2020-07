Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available April 1, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom move in ready home is ready for new tenants! Featuring 2332 sqft of space, this home is one of the largest in the area! Equipped with over-sized bedrooms, walk in closets, wood flooring and an open floor plan, this home will not disappoint! Apart of an award-winning school system, this home is truly a win-win-win all the way around! Priced to rent, this home won’t last for long!



Landlord will maintain front and backyard.