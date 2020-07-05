330 Regal Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location on the corner of Main and Jupiter! IT SPARKLES! CAREFULLY MAINTAINED! Beautifully updated, fresh paint, backs up to Cottonwood Creek. Huge master bedroom with window seat, huge master bath with large deep tub and separate shower, incredible closet, all bedrooms have high ceilings and beautiful private views of treetops. Extra small office area. Large landing can serve as second living area at top of the stairs. Gas fireplace and logs with quick-switch turn on, gas stovetop, two car garage, gorgeous professional landscaping featuring stone patio, energy efficient solar screens. Convenient to pool. Refrigerator included!