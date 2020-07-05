All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

330 Regal Drive

330 Regal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Regal Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location on the corner of Main and Jupiter! IT SPARKLES! CAREFULLY MAINTAINED! Beautifully updated, fresh paint, backs up to Cottonwood Creek. Huge master bedroom with window seat, huge master bath with large deep tub and separate shower, incredible closet, all bedrooms have high ceilings and beautiful private views of treetops. Extra small office area. Large landing can serve as second living area at top of the stairs. Gas fireplace and logs with quick-switch turn on, gas stovetop, two car garage, gorgeous professional landscaping featuring stone patio, energy efficient solar screens. Convenient to pool. Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Regal Drive have any available units?
330 Regal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Regal Drive have?
Some of 330 Regal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Regal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Regal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Regal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 Regal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 330 Regal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Regal Drive offers parking.
Does 330 Regal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Regal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Regal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 330 Regal Drive has a pool.
Does 330 Regal Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Regal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Regal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Regal Drive has units with dishwashers.

