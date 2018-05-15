All apartments in Allen
305 Desert Court
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:33 PM

305 Desert Court

305 Desert Court · No Longer Available
Location

305 Desert Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
FABULOUS former Model Home in Twin Creeks. Beautiful cul de sac lot with lake views, prvt backyard, two patios PERFECT for that Executive that loves to relax. Open flrplan with designer touches, fantastic layout for family and gameroom,media room with all the bells and whistles!Stunning yet comfortable home in community with pools,tennis and golf! See attachment for furnishings that remain with lease term! Did I say
FABULOUS! Small pet allowed but only after landlord approval and with additional deposit. Landlord pays for Lawn Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Desert Court have any available units?
305 Desert Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Desert Court have?
Some of 305 Desert Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Desert Court currently offering any rent specials?
305 Desert Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Desert Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Desert Court is pet friendly.
Does 305 Desert Court offer parking?
No, 305 Desert Court does not offer parking.
Does 305 Desert Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Desert Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Desert Court have a pool?
Yes, 305 Desert Court has a pool.
Does 305 Desert Court have accessible units?
No, 305 Desert Court does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Desert Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Desert Court has units with dishwashers.

