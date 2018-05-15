All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 300 Canyon Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
300 Canyon Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Canyon Springs Drive

300 Canyon Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

300 Canyon Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2-story home on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot near Celebration Park! New wood floors & surround sound! Open floorplan features stacked Formal Living & Dining Room & all bedrooms on 1st. Spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, custom 42in cabinets, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the spacious Family Room with built-in surround sound & corner fireplace. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, jetted tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor features large Game or Media Room with powder bath. Relax outdoors on the open patio overlooking the huge backyard-perfect for pets & play!
Beautifully updated 2-story home on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot near Celebration Park! New wood floors & surround sound! Open floorplan features stacked Formal Living & Dining Room & all bedrooms on 1st. Spacious kitchen features breakfast bar, custom 42in cabinets, stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the spacious Family Room with built-in surround sound & corner fireplace. Private Master Suite with dual sinks, jetted tub & walk-in shower. 2nd floor features large Game or Media Room with powder bath. Relax outdoors on the open patio overlooking the huge backyard-perfect for pets & play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Canyon Springs Drive have any available units?
300 Canyon Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Canyon Springs Drive have?
Some of 300 Canyon Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Canyon Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Canyon Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Canyon Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Canyon Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 300 Canyon Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Canyon Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Canyon Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Canyon Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Canyon Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Canyon Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Canyon Springs Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 300 Canyon Springs Drive has accessible units.
Does 300 Canyon Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Canyon Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary