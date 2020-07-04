2351 Palazzo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite media room

This is a wonderful floor plan for anyone. 2 bedrooms and the office down with the Large master bedroom with sitting area. His and her vanities in master bath. Oversized walk-in pantry in kitchen for plenty of storage. Cozy window seat in breakfast. Open formal dinning room. Another guest suite on the second floor with Large game room and Media room off back of upstairs for noise reduction and privacy. Built by Highland Homes!