Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

218 Glenwick Place

218 Glenwick Place · No Longer Available
Location

218 Glenwick Place, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated home in established neighborhood with Allen schools, convenient to Highways - US75, SRT121, SH190, US380, near 2 hospitals, lots of medical offices, Walmart, Kroger, Target, outlet mall, retail, restaurants, Skate Park, Natatorium, Water ski Park, close to city hike and bike trail and more. Has updated kitchen*fans* carpet*paint*double pane windows*HVAC*hot water heater* lots of storage.
Requires TAR application, 2 most recent pay stubs, copy of state IDs, $45 per adult application fee to be submitted for credit and background check (payable to DBL NKLS INV). Pets are on a case by case basis. Proof of renters insurance before move-in.
Tenants and Agents to verify schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Glenwick Place have any available units?
218 Glenwick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Glenwick Place have?
Some of 218 Glenwick Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Glenwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
218 Glenwick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Glenwick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Glenwick Place is pet friendly.
Does 218 Glenwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 218 Glenwick Place offers parking.
Does 218 Glenwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Glenwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Glenwick Place have a pool?
No, 218 Glenwick Place does not have a pool.
Does 218 Glenwick Place have accessible units?
No, 218 Glenwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Glenwick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Glenwick Place has units with dishwashers.

