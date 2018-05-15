218 Glenwick Place

Amenities

Recently updated home in established neighborhood with Allen schools, convenient to Highways - US75, SRT121, SH190, US380, near 2 hospitals, lots of medical offices, Walmart, Kroger, Target, outlet mall, retail, restaurants, Skate Park, Natatorium, Water ski Park, close to city hike and bike trail and more. Has updated kitchen*fans* carpet*paint*double pane windows*HVAC*hot water heater* lots of storage.

Requires TAR application, 2 most recent pay stubs, copy of state IDs, $45 per adult application fee to be submitted for credit and background check (payable to DBL NKLS INV). Pets are on a case by case basis. Proof of renters insurance before move-in.

Tenants and Agents to verify schools and measurements.