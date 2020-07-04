All apartments in Allen
2141 Estes Park Court

2141 Estes Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Estes Park Court, Allen, TX 75013
Waterford Parks

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Outstanding Custom Built Home on an oversized lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Located in the highly desired Waterford Park neighborhood. Community pool, club house, splash park, hike bike and playground. Updated white gourmet eat in kitchen opens to living area, wood floors, gorgeous millwork in the family room, formals, surround sound, dual staircases, large windows that allow natural light to pour in and brand new carpet and roof. This elegant custom Drees home is a 4 bedroom, 3 living areas, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage located near Cheatham Elementary school with easy access to 121 Tollway and Highway 75. Close to Allen Premium Outlet Mall, Villages at Fairview and Waters Creek. All the right upgrades move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Estes Park Court have any available units?
2141 Estes Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Estes Park Court have?
Some of 2141 Estes Park Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Estes Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Estes Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Estes Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Estes Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2141 Estes Park Court offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Estes Park Court offers parking.
Does 2141 Estes Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Estes Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Estes Park Court have a pool?
Yes, 2141 Estes Park Court has a pool.
Does 2141 Estes Park Court have accessible units?
No, 2141 Estes Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Estes Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2141 Estes Park Court has units with dishwashers.

