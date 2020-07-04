2141 Estes Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Outstanding Custom Built Home on an oversized lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Located in the highly desired Waterford Park neighborhood. Community pool, club house, splash park, hike bike and playground. Updated white gourmet eat in kitchen opens to living area, wood floors, gorgeous millwork in the family room, formals, surround sound, dual staircases, large windows that allow natural light to pour in and brand new carpet and roof. This elegant custom Drees home is a 4 bedroom, 3 living areas, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage located near Cheatham Elementary school with easy access to 121 Tollway and Highway 75. Close to Allen Premium Outlet Mall, Villages at Fairview and Waters Creek. All the right upgrades move in ready.