Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

SPECTACULAR 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with HUGE kitchen with granite counters and large island, MASSIVE walk-in pantry, open 2 story family room with soaring mantle. Double staircases lead to retreat with gameroom and media room and 3 bedrooms. Flagstone patio with wood arbor to enjoy the peaceful backyard. Pool,splash pool, hike and bike trail, park. WOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME!!



Fridge included.



NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 30