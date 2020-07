Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Open floor, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Light and bright. Come see this one! HUGE kitchen with island. Breakfast area and dining area as well. Stainless steel appliances Including a SS refrigerator. Half story upstairs is 2nd living or a game room-media. Board on board fence and yard has an open oversized patio. Located in award-winning Allen ISD.