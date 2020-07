Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in the heart of west Allen with easy access to anywhere you would like to go! This is a remodeled soft contemporary with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, Almost Brand New Carpet, New wood flooring, and fresh paint throughout. New Fence, New Roof and more. Nice, private and quiet back yard. Refrigerator and Washer Dryer included! HOA included, Pet case by case. This house will not last, come and show before it is gone!