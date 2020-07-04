All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2043 Needham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2043 Needham Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

2043 Needham Drive

2043 Needham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2043 Needham Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice and quiet community to live in! 1 minute walking distance to community Park and Pool. Elementary school 2 minutes away walking distance. This house is in move in ready conditions. HOA is already included in rent. Make it your own. Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Needham Drive have any available units?
2043 Needham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 Needham Drive have?
Some of 2043 Needham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 Needham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Needham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Needham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Needham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2043 Needham Drive offer parking?
No, 2043 Needham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2043 Needham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Needham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Needham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2043 Needham Drive has a pool.
Does 2043 Needham Drive have accessible units?
No, 2043 Needham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Needham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 Needham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary