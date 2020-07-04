2043 Needham Drive

Nice and quiet community to live in! 1 minute walking distance to community Park and Pool. Elementary school 2 minutes away walking distance. This house is in move in ready conditions. HOA is already included in rent. Make it your own. Come see for yourself!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
