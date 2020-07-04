All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 2040 Westbury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
2040 Westbury Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:54 PM

2040 Westbury Lane

2040 Westbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2040 Westbury Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home available for rent with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and skylight with wonderful natural light. Kitchen recently updated with granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, and built in microwave and a double oven. Fridge, washer, and dryer available upon request. Hardwood laminate floor throughout home with carpet and tile at front entrance. Large master suite with a Texas-sized bathroom includes a jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Convenient rear entry garage with separate utility room. This property has two community pools, a playground, and is located in Plano ISD. Submit your applications quickly before this home is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Westbury Lane have any available units?
2040 Westbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Westbury Lane have?
Some of 2040 Westbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Westbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Westbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Westbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2040 Westbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2040 Westbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Westbury Lane offers parking.
Does 2040 Westbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 Westbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Westbury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2040 Westbury Lane has a pool.
Does 2040 Westbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 2040 Westbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Westbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Westbury Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary