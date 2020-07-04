2040 Westbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home available for rent with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, and skylight with wonderful natural light. Kitchen recently updated with granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances, and built in microwave and a double oven. Fridge, washer, and dryer available upon request. Hardwood laminate floor throughout home with carpet and tile at front entrance. Large master suite with a Texas-sized bathroom includes a jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Convenient rear entry garage with separate utility room. This property has two community pools, a playground, and is located in Plano ISD. Submit your applications quickly before this home is gone.