Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2034 Camelot Drive

2034 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2034 Camelot Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Upgraded, Hard to find, over sized 1 story in West Allen. This custom build and exceptionally maintained home features large split bedrooms and master retreat with seating area! Spacious open floor plan with tall ceilings and upgrades galore! Lovely, updated kitchen with granite counters, back splash, tile, and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully remodeled master bath, with granite, tile, and large walk in closet. Nice landscaped backyard with outdoor patio, arbor, and beautiful board on board fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Camelot Drive have any available units?
2034 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 2034 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2034 Camelot Drive offer parking?
No, 2034 Camelot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 2034 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 2034 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Camelot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

