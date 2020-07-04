2034 Camelot Drive

Amenities

Fully Upgraded, Hard to find, over sized 1 story in West Allen. This custom build and exceptionally maintained home features large split bedrooms and master retreat with seating area! Spacious open floor plan with tall ceilings and upgrades galore! Lovely, updated kitchen with granite counters, back splash, tile, and stainless steel appliances. Beautifully remodeled master bath, with granite, tile, and large walk in closet. Nice landscaped backyard with outdoor patio, arbor, and beautiful board on board fence.