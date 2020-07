Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

One story home, nestled in a charming established neighborhood, close to schools, stores, and modern conveniences in Allen and on the north Plano border. Carpet and laminate wood flooring installed this year.

Spacious floor plan, with split master. Covered patio perfect for entertaining. Vaulted ceiling with large sky light flooding kitchen will natural light. Community pool. Refrigerator included. Must see!