2009 Saint Anne Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace oven

TENANT OCCUPIED AND HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TILL AUGUST 5TH!!

WONDERFUL HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOOR FOR ALL OF THE LIVING AREAS WITH TILES ON ALL WET AREAS. WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RANKED BEVERLY ELEMENTARY AND COMMUNITY POOL. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 75 AND SHOPS CLOSE BY. CLEAN AND MOST OF APPLIANCES ARE JUST ABOUT ONE YEAR OLD.