2009 Saint Anne Drive
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:01 AM

2009 Saint Anne Drive

2009 Saint Anne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Saint Anne Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED AND HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TILL AUGUST 5TH!!
WONDERFUL HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOOR FOR ALL OF THE LIVING AREAS WITH TILES ON ALL WET AREAS. WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RANKED BEVERLY ELEMENTARY AND COMMUNITY POOL. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 75 AND SHOPS CLOSE BY. CLEAN AND MOST OF APPLIANCES ARE JUST ABOUT ONE YEAR OLD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Saint Anne Drive have any available units?
2009 Saint Anne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Saint Anne Drive have?
Some of 2009 Saint Anne Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Saint Anne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Saint Anne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Saint Anne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Saint Anne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2009 Saint Anne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Saint Anne Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 Saint Anne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Saint Anne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Saint Anne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Saint Anne Drive has a pool.
Does 2009 Saint Anne Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Saint Anne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Saint Anne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Saint Anne Drive has units with dishwashers.

