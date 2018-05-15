2009 Saint Anne Drive

TENANT OCCUPIED AND HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TILL AUGUST 5TH!! WONDERFUL HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD FLOOR FOR ALL OF THE LIVING AREAS WITH TILES ON ALL WET AREAS. WALKING DISTANCE TO TOP RANKED BEVERLY ELEMENTARY AND COMMUNITY POOL. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 75 AND SHOPS CLOSE BY. CLEAN AND MOST OF APPLIANCES ARE JUST ABOUT ONE YEAR OLD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
