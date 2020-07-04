All apartments in Allen
2007 Huntcliffe Court

2007 Huntcliffe Court · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Huntcliffe Court, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous West Allen home with amazing schools in highly sought after Custer Meadows where very few homes come available for lease. 5 bed,4 bath home on .24 acre corner lot with gorgeous Robertson OASIS Saltwater Pool & Spa w-large patio & grass for pets & a play set. Home boasts a fantastic open floor plan great for family living or entertaining. The kitchen & breakfast area overlook family room w-hardwoods & gas fireplace. The kitchen has Granite ctops, tons of cabinets & the home is plumbed for a gas range. The huge Masterbath w-jetted tub & enormous master closet are very accommodating! The living room, media and patio are wired for surround sound. Home has an oversized 2.5 car garage!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Huntcliffe Court have any available units?
2007 Huntcliffe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Huntcliffe Court have?
Some of 2007 Huntcliffe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Huntcliffe Court currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Huntcliffe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Huntcliffe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Huntcliffe Court is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Huntcliffe Court offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Huntcliffe Court offers parking.
Does 2007 Huntcliffe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Huntcliffe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Huntcliffe Court have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Huntcliffe Court has a pool.
Does 2007 Huntcliffe Court have accessible units?
No, 2007 Huntcliffe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Huntcliffe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Huntcliffe Court does not have units with dishwashers.

