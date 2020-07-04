2007 Huntcliffe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous West Allen home with amazing schools in highly sought after Custer Meadows where very few homes come available for lease. 5 bed,4 bath home on .24 acre corner lot with gorgeous Robertson OASIS Saltwater Pool & Spa w-large patio & grass for pets & a play set. Home boasts a fantastic open floor plan great for family living or entertaining. The kitchen & breakfast area overlook family room w-hardwoods & gas fireplace. The kitchen has Granite ctops, tons of cabinets & the home is plumbed for a gas range. The huge Masterbath w-jetted tub & enormous master closet are very accommodating! The living room, media and patio are wired for surround sound. Home has an oversized 2.5 car garage!!!