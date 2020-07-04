All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 6:54 PM

2000 Needham

2000 Needham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Needham Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE, CONTACT AGENT!
Super cute, bright & fresh 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage with ample storage. Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to local PLANO ISD schools. Great sized family room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook with large island sink combo and stainless steel appliances. Excellent and neutral color tones throughout. Downstairs features private guest suite with full bath, formal living and dining, and double story spacious foyer. Master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and huge bonus or flex room upstairs. Check out this low maintenance, clean and easy to live in home to make it yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Needham have any available units?
2000 Needham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Needham have?
Some of 2000 Needham's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Needham currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Needham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Needham pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Needham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 2000 Needham offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Needham offers parking.
Does 2000 Needham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Needham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Needham have a pool?
No, 2000 Needham does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Needham have accessible units?
No, 2000 Needham does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Needham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 Needham has units with dishwashers.

