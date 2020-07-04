2000 Needham

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Super cute, bright & fresh 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage with ample storage. Located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to local PLANO ISD schools. Great sized family room with fireplace open to kitchen and breakfast nook with large island sink combo and stainless steel appliances. Excellent and neutral color tones throughout. Downstairs features private guest suite with full bath, formal living and dining, and double story spacious foyer. Master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and huge bonus or flex room upstairs. Check out this low maintenance, clean and easy to live in home to make it yours today!