Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

1911 Kirby Lane

1911 Kirby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Kirby Lane, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
Fabulous 4-bedroom home with study, game room and media room in the beautiful Twin Creeks neighborhood! Spacious vaulted ceiling Master suite downstairs with walking closet. Living room facing backyard with covered patio and hot tub,perfect to relax.Formal dining and study room.Kitchen with granite counter top,refrigerator and stainless appliances. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with two bathrooms. Game room includes a pool table and media room with equipment.Very well maintained and recent updates including roof, fence,gutters in 2019.Excellent Allen schools!!Trails,parks,pools and a lot other amenities nearby to enjoy! Furnitures can stay if needed. A great home in Twin Creeks neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Kirby Lane have any available units?
1911 Kirby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Kirby Lane have?
Some of 1911 Kirby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Kirby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Kirby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Kirby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Kirby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1911 Kirby Lane offer parking?
No, 1911 Kirby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1911 Kirby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Kirby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Kirby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1911 Kirby Lane has a pool.
Does 1911 Kirby Lane have accessible units?
No, 1911 Kirby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Kirby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Kirby Lane has units with dishwashers.

