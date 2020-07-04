1911 Kirby Lane

Amenities

Fabulous 4-bedroom home with study, game room and media room in the beautiful Twin Creeks neighborhood! Spacious vaulted ceiling Master suite downstairs with walking closet. Living room facing backyard with covered patio and hot tub,perfect to relax.Formal dining and study room.Kitchen with granite counter top,refrigerator and stainless appliances. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with two bathrooms. Game room includes a pool table and media room with equipment.Very well maintained and recent updates including roof, fence,gutters in 2019.Excellent Allen schools!!Trails,parks,pools and a lot other amenities nearby to enjoy! Furnitures can stay if needed. A great home in Twin Creeks neighborhood!