1910 Natchez Trace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Corner lot in Waterford Trails! 5 bedroom, 3 full bath, 1 half bath with 3 car garage. Study with built in desk and bookcases, dining room and beautiful hardwood floors. Spacious gourmet kitchen with large eat up island, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Open family room off of kitchen with built in entertainment niche. Amazing upstairs with large gameroom, media room and wet bar. Secluded upstairs bedroom would make a great Mother In Law suite with private bath. Jack and Jill bath for additional bedrooms. Bonus area off of gameroom is a great place for a homework spot for the kids and access to covered balcony. Don't miss all the great storage space and walk-in closets! Easy access to 75 & 121