1908 Grosvenor Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room garage

Available 3/4/2019. Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with gameroom in Allen ISD. Wonderful Kitchen with 42' upper cabinets, gas range &amp; breakfast bar, opens to spacious living area with gas fireplace &amp; large dining area. Open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining! Split bedrooms for privacy. Open Loft area for game room or office. Oversized Master features sitting area, lovely balcony, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Beautiful Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Extra storage in garage. Rental includes FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER!