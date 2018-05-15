All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1908 Grosvenor Plaza

1908 Grosvenor Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Grosvenor Pl, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Available 3/4/2019. Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with gameroom in Allen ISD. Wonderful Kitchen with 42' upper cabinets, gas range &amp;amp; breakfast bar, opens to spacious living area with gas fireplace &amp;amp; large dining area. Open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining! Split bedrooms for privacy. Open Loft area for game room or office. Oversized Master features sitting area, lovely balcony, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Beautiful Ceramic tile in all wet areas. Extra storage in garage. Rental includes FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza have any available units?
1908 Grosvenor Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza have?
Some of 1908 Grosvenor Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Grosvenor Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Grosvenor Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Grosvenor Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Grosvenor Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Grosvenor Plaza offers parking.
Does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Grosvenor Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza have a pool?
No, 1908 Grosvenor Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1908 Grosvenor Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Grosvenor Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Grosvenor Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

