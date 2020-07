Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Beautiful well maintained home with great park view in west Allen. 4 bedrooms plus study room with 3 full bath, huge family room and game room, forming dinning room. Beautiful hardwoods in the foyer, living, dining and family room, new carpet through upstairs. All guest baths have been updated with granite. Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, granite. Big yard with electric gate and a large patio area! Close to shopping centers. Convenient to high way 75, 121 and tollway.