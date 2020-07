Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely refreshed home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light & high ceilings. Large corner lot with a beautiful and roomy backyard. New carpet upstairs, hardwood and 20x20 luxury tile on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances, granite tops in kitchen, fresh paint inside and out, large walk-in attic, high fence, and more. Conveniently located in a quiet family friendly neighborhood and in exemplary Allen ISD. This house won't last long!