/
Allen, TX
/
1829 Canyon Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:31 AM

1829 Canyon Court

1829 Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1829 Canyon Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Absolutely GORGEOUS executive home in desirable Twin Creeks! So many upgrades! Hardwood floors in most of downstairs. Gourmet kitchen has everything for the chef with double oven & Monogram cook top. Master BR is a dream with wood floors and a fireplace! Hollywood master bath has tons of space, jetted tub and double shower! All secondary bedrooms are HUGE! Game room, media room, wet bar and computer niche! Located on culdesac street that dead ends at golf course! The backyard has been fully upgraded with tile floors, entertainment areas and a pool. Washer & Dryer, Freezer, Refrigerator & TV will stay. Owner is a Texas licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Canyon Court have any available units?
1829 Canyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 Canyon Court have?
Some of 1829 Canyon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 Canyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Canyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Canyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Canyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1829 Canyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 1829 Canyon Court offers parking.
Does 1829 Canyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 Canyon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Canyon Court have a pool?
Yes, 1829 Canyon Court has a pool.
Does 1829 Canyon Court have accessible units?
No, 1829 Canyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Canyon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1829 Canyon Court has units with dishwashers.

