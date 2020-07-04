1829 Canyon Court

Amenities

Absolutely GORGEOUS executive home in desirable Twin Creeks! So many upgrades! Hardwood floors in most of downstairs. Gourmet kitchen has everything for the chef with double oven & Monogram cook top. Master BR is a dream with wood floors and a fireplace! Hollywood master bath has tons of space, jetted tub and double shower! All secondary bedrooms are HUGE! Game room, media room, wet bar and computer niche! Located on culdesac street that dead ends at golf course! The backyard has been fully upgraded with tile floors, entertainment areas and a pool. Washer & Dryer, Freezer, Refrigerator & TV will stay. Owner is a Texas licensed real estate broker.