All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1824 Crabapple Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1824 Crabapple Court
Last updated December 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

1824 Crabapple Court

1824 Crabapple Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1824 Crabapple Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant is still in the property. Will be available for move in on Jan 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Crabapple Court have any available units?
1824 Crabapple Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Crabapple Court have?
Some of 1824 Crabapple Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Crabapple Court currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Crabapple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Crabapple Court pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Crabapple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1824 Crabapple Court offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Crabapple Court offers parking.
Does 1824 Crabapple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Crabapple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Crabapple Court have a pool?
No, 1824 Crabapple Court does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Crabapple Court have accessible units?
No, 1824 Crabapple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Crabapple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Crabapple Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary