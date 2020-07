Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, move in ready 1 story with 3 bedrooms + a study and 2 full bathrooms. Granite and ss appliances in the kitchen - fridge included. New Carpet! Master is in the back of the house. Master bath has 2 sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Highly rated Allen ISD. Enjoy the trail around the community pond!